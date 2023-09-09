Dunedin speedster jailed

A Dunedin man has been jailed after speeding in the city at 100kmh and racking up his 11th disqualified driving conviction.

At 6.25pm on June 22, police spotted Tamati Rangiwahia Ellison, 34, driving in South Rd, the Dunedin District Court heard this week.

After police activating their sirens, Ellison accelerated away at speed in Fitzroy St.

Police estimated his speed to be more than 100kmh in a 50kmh zone — swerving into oncoming traffic, forcing oncoming vehicles to take evasive action.

"You have an appalling history of driving," Judge David Robinson said.

The man was convicted on his 11th disqualified driving charge and his sixth for failing to stop for police, along with dangerous driving.

"The rule of thumb is your speed aligns with the percentage of the chance you have of killing someone ... at 100kmh an hour, you know what the math is," the judge said.

"That is why we take these things so seriously ... My primary obligation is to protect the public."

Ellison was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving until November 2025.

By Erin Cox

Public Interest Journalism Fund