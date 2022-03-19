ECan councillor scathing of proposed rates increase

Claire McKay

Environment Canterbury is proposing an average rates increase of 24.1%, which has been described by one councillor as "ridiculous".

Cr Claire McKay, of North Canterbury, said the increase was far too steep for ratepayers already facing extensive cost of living concerns.

The average rates increase of 24.1% for ratepayers is being recommended by the regional council in a bid to tackle the effects of climate change.

It is part of a proposed $264million worth of activities for the coming financial year.

ECan opened its draft annual plan for consultation a fortnight ago.

It includes options on a two-year trial of free or reduced bus fares, recovery from the May 2021 Canterbury floods and redistribution of flood protection rates in the Ashburton district.

The draft plans also calls for feedback on a future levy to fund action in response to climate change.

"It’s ridiculous ... if it was 12% you could justify it in the current circumstances," Cr McKay said.

"What does concern me is since that draft [plan] has been put together, we know we’re looking at a higher inflation figure in the next quarter and probably the middle quarter before we’ve even got started."

She was one of two members, alongside Cr Megan Hands, to vote against the document going out for consultation, although there was some concern elsewhere around the council table about the size of the increase.

In North Canterbury, residents are facing increases of between 18% to 26%, including an average increase of 21.5% in the Waimakariri district, 23% in the Hurunui district and 18.5% in the Kaikoura district.

Consultation on the draft plan closes on April 3.

- By Adam Burns

Local Democracy Reporter