Saturday, 26 February 2022

Emergency services called to Omarama Airfield

    Emergency services were called to a medical event involving a plane at Omarama Airfield in the Waitaki District today.

    A St John spokeswoman said a first response unit responded to the medical event, which involved a plane but was not technically an aviation incident.

    One person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital, she said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a medical response team from Omarama Station were sent, along with a crew from Otematata Station.

    They assisted the ambulance crew at the scene.

    The incident was believed to be a medical event affecting the pilot who had landed his plane, he said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

     

