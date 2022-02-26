Emergency services called to Omarama Airfield

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a medical event involving a plane at Omarama Airfield in the Waitaki District today.
A St John spokeswoman said a first response unit responded to the medical event, which involved a plane but was not technically an aviation incident.
One person was treated at the scene for moderate injuries and did not need to be transported to hospital, she said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance and a medical response team from Omarama Station were sent, along with a crew from Otematata Station.
They assisted the ambulance crew at the scene.
The incident was believed to be a medical event affecting the pilot who had landed his plane, he said.