Tuesday, 31 May 2022

2.55 pm

Evacuations as police investigate reports of unexploded ordnance

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police have been called to reports of "a suspicious item" that resembles live ammunition at an Ashburton property this afternoon.

    A spokesperson said officers have cordoned off the area around the property on Elizabeth St, Allentown, after an item resembling unexploded ordnance was reportedly found on Tuesday afternoon.

    Nearby properties have been evacuated and police advised members of the public to avoid the area.

    The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been notified and are on their way.

    "Further updates will be provided when available." the spokesperson said.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter