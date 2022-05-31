Evacuations as police investigate reports of unexploded ordnance

Police have been called to reports of "a suspicious item" that resembles live ammunition at an Ashburton property this afternoon.

A spokesperson said officers have cordoned off the area around the property on Elizabeth St, Allentown, after an item resembling unexploded ordnance was reportedly found on Tuesday afternoon.

Nearby properties have been evacuated and police advised members of the public to avoid the area.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been notified and are on their way.

"Further updates will be provided when available." the spokesperson said.