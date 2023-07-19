Expected snow closes southern roads

Roads are closing this evening and heavy snow snow warnings are in place for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago as a wintry blast bears down on the South.



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised that the Milford Road (State Highway 94) has closed for the night, owing to forecast heavy snow, and the Crown Range Road is set to close from 10pm.

The forecaster's snow warning period runs from midnight tonight until 8am tomorrow, bringing heavy snow of 15-25cm above 600m and lesser amounts down to 300m.

The weather system could close roads and damage trees and powerlines, MetService said.

The cold conditions may also cause stress for livestock.

A front is associated with a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea, which is forecast to move slowly north over southern New Zealand this evening and early Thursday morning.

Northerly winds are expected to turn colder southeasterly behind the front, bringing the snow level down to around 300 metres in parts of Southland, Otago and Canterbury for a time.

The forecaster has issued several road snow warnings for southern highways.

Road snowfall warnings

Lindis Pass (State Highway 8)

Period: 6hrs from 2am - 8am Thu, 20 Jul

A period of snow is expected during Thursday morning. 8 to 12 cm of snow is expected to settle on the road above 600 metres, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.

Haast Pass (SH6)

Period: 4hrs from 4am - 8am Thu, 20 Jul

Forecast: Rain may turn to snow above 400 metres for a time Thursday morning, and 1 to 3 cm may settle on the road about and east of the summit.

Crown Range Road

Period: 7hrs from 1am - 8am Thu, 20 Jul

Forecast: A period of heavy snow is expected during Thursday morning. 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to settle on the road above 600 metres, with lesser lower down.

Milford Road (SH94)

Period: 8hrs from midnight Wed, 19 Jul - 8am Thu, 20 Jul

Forecast: A period of heavy snow is expected during Thursday morning. 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected to settle on the road above 600 metres, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres.