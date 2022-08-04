Thursday, 4 August 2022

Family concerned for well-being of missing 80-year-old

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Have you seen Gaynor Fleet? Photo: Police
    Have you seen Gaynor Fleet? Photo: Police
    Police are appealing for the public's help finding an 80-year-old Canterbury woman who has been reported missing. 

    A police spokesperson said Gaynor Fleet has gone missing from her home address in Lochhead Cres, Methven.

    Fleet is described as about 165cm tall and of small build.

    She is believed to be wearing grey trackpants, a blue crewneck jersey, and sneakers.

    It is possible she is driving a blue Suzuki Swift, the spokesperson said.

    "Police and Gaynor’s family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

    "Anyone with information about her whereabouts or possible sightings of her or the vehicle is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220804/3609."

    It’s possible Gaynor is driving a blue Suzuki Swift. Photo: Police
    It’s possible Gaynor is driving a blue Suzuki Swift. Photo: Police

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter