Family concerned for well-being of missing 80-year-old

Have you seen Gaynor Fleet? Photo: Police

Police are appealing for the public's help finding an 80-year-old Canterbury woman who has been reported missing.

A police spokesperson said Gaynor Fleet has gone missing from her home address in Lochhead Cres, Methven.

Fleet is described as about 165cm tall and of small build.

She is believed to be wearing grey trackpants, a blue crewneck jersey, and sneakers.

It is possible she is driving a blue Suzuki Swift, the spokesperson said.

"Police and Gaynor’s family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

"Anyone with information about her whereabouts or possible sightings of her or the vehicle is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220804/3609."