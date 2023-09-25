Farmers driving for change.

Heavy rain on Sunday didn't dampen the enthusiasm of supporters as the Groundswell New Zealand convoy rolled into Christchurch's Tower Junction.

The 'Drive 4 Change' protest convoy left Invercargill on Friday, starting out the food producers 10-day, 1,800-kilometre journey to Auckland. Groundswell New Zealand Co-Founder Bryce McKenzie says farmers are hurting.

"There's been a lot of trouble in the rural areas and farming, a lot of stress on farmers. And we just believe that they can't take any more of it".

He says the Labour-led Government is imposing too many regulations on farmers too fast, with some of them being “unworkable”. McKenzie says Groundswell was set up a long time ago when the polls were close.

He believes even though there might be a change of Government, rather than call the protest rally off they decided to carry on with it and encourage people to get out and vote to help their cause.

"It's really to motivate people to vote. And we believe that, you know, a lot of town people don't really understand how hard it is in the country right now and people are really hurting".

The Groundswell protest convoy aims to finish up in Auckland on the October 1, parking up at Ellerslie Racecourse for a 'Round-up Rally' finale.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air