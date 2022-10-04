Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Fatal crash at remote Canterbury property

    One person has died after a crash at a remote private property near Waimate in Canterbury.


    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said officers were called to a crash on a property off Back Line Rd in the Hunter Hills area of the Waimate District about 7.35am today. 

    Two crews from St Andrews and Waihaorunga stations responded to a request for assistance from St John.

    When they arrived, the ambulance crew was already there and the appliances waited while St John staff used a four-wheel-drive to get to the crash site.

    One appliance was then used to helped St John staff, the spokesman said.

    A police spokesman said two people were involved in the crash, one of whom died.

    The other was transported to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Police were providing the deceased person's family with support and the death would be referred to the Coroner, the spokesman said.

    It was not a workplace incident, he confirmed. 

    A St John spokesman said one ambulance and a first response unit attended.

