Fire crews called to incident in Rolleston

Photo: Daniel Alvey

A number of fire crews are attending an incident at a commercial building in Rolleston this evening.

Part of Link Dr is currently closed.

Fire crews were called to an alarm activation at 4.40pm this afternoon. This was followed up by a 111 call saying there was a smell of burning in the area.

"Upon arrival we did identify there was a potential fire in the premise and we made a second alarm fire," a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

Fire crews from Rolleston, Wigram, Lincoln, Spreydon, Dunsandel, Christchurch City and Woolston attended and remain on scene.

There was no visible smoke from the building.