Fire at Pareora meat processing plant

Firefighters are battling a fire at a large meat processing plant at Pareora, south of Timaru.
A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Silver Fern Farms site at about 6.45pm, where a building was on fire.
She said eight fire appliances were working at the site to fully extinguish the fire.
A Silver Fern Farms employee told Stuff that staff were evacuated at about 6.55pm.
No further details are available at this stage, including whether anyone was injured.