Thursday, 3 August 2023

Updated 8.45 pm

Fire at Pareora meat processing plant

    By John Lewis
    Fire crews have rushed to the Silver Ferns Farms processing plant at Pareora. Photo: Claire Allison
    Firefighters are battling a fire at a large meat processing plant at Pareora, south of Timaru.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Silver Fern Farms site at about 6.45pm, where a building was on fire.

    She said eight fire appliances were working at the site to fully extinguish the fire.

    A Silver Fern Farms employee told Stuff that staff were evacuated at about 6.55pm. 

    No further details are available at this stage, including whether anyone was injured.