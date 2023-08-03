Fire at Pareora meat processing plant

Fire crews have rushed to the Silver Ferns Farms processing plant at Pareora. Photo: Claire Allison

Firefighters are battling a fire at a large meat processing plant at Pareora, south of Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Silver Fern Farms site at about 6.45pm, where a building was on fire.

She said eight fire appliances were working at the site to fully extinguish the fire.

A Silver Fern Farms employee told Stuff that staff were evacuated at about 6.55pm.

No further details are available at this stage, including whether anyone was injured.