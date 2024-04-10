Firearm targeted in ute break-in

Several ute break-ins in North Canterbury - including one in which a firearm was stolen - have police worried.

Hunters and ute owners in the area have been warned "to be mindful of security" and "not to leave firearms in unattended vehicles" after a rifle was stolen from a ute in North Canterbury and three other utes were broken into over the past few days.

"It is important all firearms are removed from vehicles left unoccupied for extended periods to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands," a police spokesperson said.

"We know a lot of hunters will be heading out to partake in this year’s ‘Roar’ and with duck shooting season just around the corner, it is a timely reminder to take care with the security of firearms."

Police said when going hunting, remember to:

Conceal your firearms and ammunition from view and store them separately

Ensure they are secured away when you leave your vehicle for short periods – no more than 60 minutes

And never leave your firearms or ammunition in a vehicle overnight

More information about firearms storage and transportation can be found here.