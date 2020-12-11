Firefighters called to large blazes in North Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said about a dozen engines are helping battle a large fire near Mouse Point on State Highway 7 between Culverden and Hanmer.
The fire is burning near the hills next to the State Highway 7 and strong wind is preventing helicopters from assisting.
The spokesperson said firefighters are protecting a nearby property.
State Highway 7 is closed between Culverden and the Hanmer Springs turnoff.
Meanwhile, six more appliances have been called to a blaze in a 30ha forestry block at Happy Valley near Motunau Beach.