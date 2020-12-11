Friday, 11 December 2020

Firefighters called to large blazes in North Canterbury

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    Firefighters are battling two large blazes in North Canterbury this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said about a dozen engines are helping battle a large fire near Mouse Point on State Highway 7 between Culverden and Hanmer.

    The fire is burning near the hills next to the State Highway 7 and strong wind is preventing helicopters from assisting.

    The spokesperson said firefighters are protecting a nearby property.

    State Highway 7 is closed between Culverden and the Hanmer Springs turnoff.

    Meanwhile, six more appliances have been called to a blaze in a 30ha forestry block at Happy Valley near Motunau Beach.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter