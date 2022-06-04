Five more deaths with Covid in Canterbury

There are 6291 new community cases of Covid-19 today, and 11 more people have died with the disease, including five in Canterbury.

There are 369 people in hospital with the virus across New Zealand, including eight in ICU, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6841 – last Saturday, it was 6924.

Of the deaths today, five were in Canterbury. There were two from the Auckland region, two from Waikato, one from Nelson-Marlborough and one from Southern.

Four people were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and four were aged over 90. Eight were women and three were men.

The pandemic death toll is now 1221, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

There are 1130 new cases in Canterbury, a slight increase on 1106 yesterday, and 64 people in hospital with the virus, down from 69 yesterday.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (178), Auckland (1,864), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (83), Hawke’s Bay (195), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (167), Tairāwhiti (35), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (540), Hutt Valley (246), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1,012), South Canterbury (118), Southern (461), West Coast (67), Unknown (1).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 6; Waitemata: 49; Counties Manukau: 32; Auckland: 67; Waikato: 26; Bay of Plenty: 8; Lakes: 3; Tairāwhiti: 3; Hawke’s Bay: 9; Taranaki: 4; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 14; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 15; Capital and Coast: 24; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 2; Southern: 29.

