Flooding leaves district under the pump

Some youngsters were recently spotted having a dip in waters at Gladstone Park which resembled a lake. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / TRICIA URCH

Major flooding in Waimakariri over the past year has resulted in a surge of drainage check requests, leaving council contractors under the pump.

Nearly 1500 requests for drain works have been received by the Waimakariri District Council over the past 12 months, 600 of which relate to rain events between May 2021 and February 2022.

The number is about double what the council typically receives.

About 60 areas have been earmarked for inspections with the district council indicating it was going to take "a number of months" to work through the schedule.

There are dozens of drainage assessments outstanding in the Waimakariri district. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / WAIMAKARIRI DISTRICT COUNCIL

A total of 25 drainage assessments had begun.

The eastern part of the district experienced about a third of its average annual rainfall during an unusually wet February.

These areas copped 200mm of rainfall over a two-week period, including flooding which occurred on February 12.

It was the third flooding event in the district in less than a year.

"The critical duration of 24 hours meant that our larger drains and storage system were tested," the council said.

"However, there were some more intense periods of rainfall that tested our piped systems and cause blockages at some locations."

Woodend Rugby Club president Phil Kennett said the recent flood event had left a significant portion of turf at Gladstone Park damaged.

"It's munted half a rugby field to the extent where it's basically killed all the grass off," he said.

"Council can't work out how it's happened or why it's happened."

He said the turf damage had impacted the recent cricket season and work-arounds would be required for the upcoming rugby season.

"We've basically lost one full rugby field."

Kaiapoi Golf Club board chairman Jack Oldridge said a drainage pipe which runs across a fairway was enduring regular blockages, leaving surface water on the course often.

"We've worked with council for some time on the issue, but it has not been rectified to the level we want it so we'll keep on persevering."

The club was considering developing some ponds with planting on the course to act as a catchment for rainfall.

The build-up was not just limited to drainage with outstanding drain maintenance work sapping up council’s resource.

Woodend's Gladstone Park has sections of damaged turf roped off after the ground was flooded. PHOTO: LDR / ADAM BURNS

Council water teams said the district's catchments are saturated and groundwater levels in coastal regions, including Waikuku Beach, Pegasus, Woodend Beach and the Pines Beach were very high at present.

"[This] is impacting drainage systems, particularly soakage type systems," a service update report said.

Council have established a flood team who were triaging the service requests on a priority basis.

-By Adam Burns

Local Democracy Reporter