Monday, 31 January 2022

Forestry worker killed in North Canterbury

    The accident happened just before 10am. Photo: NZH File
    A man in his 20s has died while working in a forestry operation in North Canterbury this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the forestry operation on Hurunui Bluff Rd near Culverden, managed by Rayonier New Zealand Ltd on behalf of Matariki Forests, shortly before 10am on Monday.

    A spokeswoman for St John said they were notified at 9.43am.

    They responded by sending an ambulance, and a helicopter was also sent.

    However, the man was unable to be saved.

    WorkSafe has been notified.

    It is expected the accident will be referred to the coroner.

    NZ Herald

