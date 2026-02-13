Four people trapped in vehicle after Canterbury crash

Three injured patients have been taken to Christchurch Hospital after a vehicle rolled on a Canterbury state highway this morning, trapping several people and closing the road.

Police received reports about the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 7 near Waikari about 6.40am on Friday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said four people were trapped in the vehicle following the crash.

Crews from the Waikari, Hawarden, Culverden and Amberley stations extricated all of the occupants.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and a helicopter to the scene.

Three patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital, two in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries. One seriously injured person was taken to hospital by helicopter.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway has been closed between McRaes Rd and Mt Alexander Rd and detours are in place "until further notice".

NZTA said motorists should "follow the detour and take extra care along this route".

Northbound traffic will need to detour left onto Princes St and then continue onto Hawarden Waikari Rd, then onto Ocarrolls Rd, turn right onto High St then continue onto Hawarden Hurunui Rd and turn left onto State Highway 7. The detour is reversed for southbound traffic, and the route is only suitable for vehicles up to 44 tonnes.