Gale-force nor'westerly set to blast Canterbury

Parts of Canterbury are set to experience severe northwesterly gales as a front sweeps across the country over the weekend.

The broad area of low pressure is due to cross the country from Saturday morning, bringing with it significant and widespread rain and wind, MetService says.

The South Island and the central North Island are likely to be hit with north to northeast gales and downpours as the front moves across the South Island on Saturday and slowly across the North Island on Sunday.

A strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, with northwest winds approaching severe gale strength in exposed places.

"Rain gets going along the South Island's west coast during Saturday morning, then into the afternoon the system moves onto the North Island," MetService meteorologist Andrew James says.

"Wherever you are, Saturday's best weather is going to be early in the day."

The rain and wind will continue to move eastwards on Sunday.

The ranges of Westland south of Otira are under an orange rain warning for Saturday, and Mount Taranaki from 4pm Saturday to 11am Sunday.

Fiordland was forecast to have wind gusts strong enough to damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures in the 10 hours to 4pm Saturday.

Tasman, about and west of Motueka, and Buller are under a heavy rain watch for Saturday, and downpours are forecast for the Central North Island hill country from eastern Taranaki to Taihape, and northwards to Waitomo overnight on Saturday through to Sunday 6pm.

Strong wind watches are also in place for Tasman and Nelson, Westland and Buller.

"The good news is that the weather is set to settle again after the weekend, as a ridge of higher pressure rebuilds across Aotearoa," James said.