Gas cooker causes serious injury

One person has been taken to hospital following an incident with a malfunctioning gas cooker this morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

One person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after a malfunctioning gas cooker ignited, Hato Hone St John say.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident on Kelvin Rd in North East Valley about 9am this morning and called Fire and Emergency New Zealand to assist.

A FENZ spokesman said when crews arrived they found a gas cooker had a malfunction, resulting in the gas leaking and igniting.

One person was treated at the scene by Hato Hone St John and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Iaine Priestley