Gesture to honour late councillor

    Waitaki district councillor Ross McRobie loved Otematata and spent a lot of his down time...
    Waitaki district councillor Ross McRobie. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Waitaki district councillors are determined to keep the passions of the late Ross McRobie alive.

    Following the Ahuriri ward councillor’s death last month, Cr McRobie’s remaining remuneration of about $17,000 was distributed evenly among the nine remaining councillors, as per the rules set by the Remuneration Authority. Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher did not receive any additional remuneration as mayor.

    Several councillors signalled their intent to give their portion of Cr McRobie’s salary to Ahuriri ward projects.

    Cr Colin Wollstein was vocal about helping fund projects close to Cr McRobie’s heart, at an additional council meeting on Tuesday.

    After speaking to other councillors, Mr Kircher said the majority felt the same, and he thanked them for their response.

    While there were no firm plans yet, a memorial seat at the Otematata Wetlands was an option Cr McRobie’s family looked at, and he wanted to support it, Mr Kircher said.

    "The whole district was pretty special to Cr McRobie, but the Ahuriri and Otematata in particular, and doing something for that community is going to be appreciated by him."

    Cr McRobie died last month after being diagnosed with melanoma about two months earlier.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

