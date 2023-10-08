Hair shave for cause

Cameron Holmes will lose his locks to raise money for fighting blood cancer.

Cameron Holmes of Methven will raise money for blood cancer research by shaving his head.

The 21-year-old Lincoln University student was inspired as part of his ‘‘wellbeing portfolio’’ in studies towards a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in agriculture.

Holmes, a students association member, said he had a few friends who have had either friends or family members pass away from cancer.

He had decided to do something positive to help, getting involved in the nationwide Shave for Cure initiative.

“It’s a great cause to support and I’m very interested to see what I will look like by the end of it,” Holmes said.

He will be joined by three other students as part of the portfolio – Carys Luke, Heidi Allen, Olivia Cooke.

So far the group has raised $1800 collectively.

They are aiming to raise at least $1000 per member to bring the total to $4000, if not more.

Thursday next week is when Holmes will have his head shaved on the university campus.

He is hoping to do it via a live link to the student association’s Facebook page.

Anyone wanting to support Cameron Holmes for his head shave can visit shaveforacure.co.nz/t/lincolnunishave

By John Peneycad