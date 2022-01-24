Hanmer Springs burglary: Do you recognise these people?

Do you recognise these people? Photo: Police

Canterbury police are asking for the public's help to identify two people allegedly involved in a burglary at Hanmer Springs.

A police spokesperson said the two people above are suspects in the burglary at Hanmer Springs.

"The burglary is thought to have occurred sometime before or after Christmas.

"The suspects are pictured making a purchase from a local store around this time, and are unlikely to be from the area."

Anyone who recalls seeing these people in the North Canterbury area, or has any information that may help police identify them, should phone 105 and refer file number 211229/9492.