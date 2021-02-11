Thursday, 11 February 2021

'Have you seen Sam': Police ask for help to find missing Canterbury man

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Sam Brown has been missing for over a week. Photo: Police
    Sam Brown has been missing for over a week. Photo: Police
    Canterbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 41-year-old man.

    Sam Brown was last seen in Rangiora on Wednesday, February 3, and has been missing since.

    He has connections across the South Island and police say they are making enquiries into his whereabouts.

    Police believe he may have travelled in a deep red coloured Holden Commodore station wagon.

    The registration is unknown at this point in time.

    Anyone who has seen Brown or knows where he is should phone police on 105, quoting file number 210209/8748.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter