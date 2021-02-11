'Have you seen Sam': Police ask for help to find missing Canterbury man

Sam Brown has been missing for over a week. Photo: Police

Canterbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 41-year-old man.

Sam Brown was last seen in Rangiora on Wednesday, February 3, and has been missing since.

He has connections across the South Island and police say they are making enquiries into his whereabouts.

Police believe he may have travelled in a deep red coloured Holden Commodore station wagon.

The registration is unknown at this point in time.

Anyone who has seen Brown or knows where he is should phone police on 105, quoting file number 210209/8748.