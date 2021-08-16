Heavy rain and strong wind warnings for Canterbury as avalanche risk closes road

milford_road_avalanche_supplied.jpg The Milford Road closed on Monday morning. Photo: NZTA/Milford Road Alliance

The Milford Road in Southland has closed due to heavy rain and snow increasing the chance of an avalanche.

A front is expected to bring snow and severe gales to the South Island from Monday and heavy rain to other areas as a storm tracks by the country for the first half of the week.

The MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains from 2pm to 11pm today, while a heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers from 4pm till 2am on Tuesday.

"Expect 100mm to 130mm near the main divide, and 70mm to 100mm within 15km east of the divide. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm per hour near the main divide, especially in thunderstorms," MetService says.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

A strong wind warning is also in place from 2pm until 3am tomorrow for the Canterbury high country, north of Rakaia, and for Marlborough, south of Ward.

Another strong wind warning has been issued for the Canterbury high country, about and south of the Rakaia River, from 11am until 8pm.

The NZ Transport Agency advised at 9am today that the Milford Road (State Highway 94) was closed from East Gate (Hollyford Rd Junction) to West Gate (Chasm) and would remain so overnight.

About 10cm-25cm of snow was forecast to road level. The road may reopen mid-morning on Tuesday, depending on snow clearing and avalanche assessment, it said. More snow was forecast for Friday.

MetService said a few fronts would affect New Zealand during much of this coming week. Heavy snow was also possible about higher parts of the South Island.

"During Tuesday, snow was expected to affect higher inland parts of Otago and Canterbury, and there is now low confidence of snow reaching warning amounts from the Queenstown Lakes District to the Mackenzie District.

"It is, however, considered likely that large amounts of snow will affect areas above 1000 metres."

On the West Coast, heavy rain fall would turn to snow at higher elevations over Monday and Tuesday.

Up to 120mm of rain was expected to fall in Fiordland from 9am on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. Thunderstorms were likely.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers from 1pm-11pm on Monday, MetService said.

Expect 90-110mm main divide, and 60 to 90mm within 15km east of the divide. Peak intensities of 10 to 20mm per hour near the main divide, especially in thunderstorms.

Strong wind and rain watches or warnings are in place for most of the South Island - including all of Otago and Southland - until about 7pm on Monday.

Weatherwatch said the next burst of wintry weather would affect the lower South Island, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday as the system partially brushes New Zealand.

- ODT Online