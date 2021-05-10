Heavy rain and weather warnings possible for Canterbury

Bring out the brollies, there's rain and wild weather on the way for the South Island. Photo: File, Warren Buckland

The South Island is set for a wild couple of days, with heavy rain that may cause flooding and rapidly rising rivers.

And that's not all. Snow may fall, too, as the wintry snap bears down on New Zealand. But it didn't stop Christchurch hitting 25 deg C yesterday afternoon.

A "significant" band of rain over Otago broke up before it reached Canterbury yesterday morning. But more rain is on the way from Monday night.

A number of weather warnings were issued for parts of Canterbury, Tasman and the West Coast yesterday. While most of the warnings had been lifted by Monday morning, more may be issued later today.

"(A) period of heavy rain is likely from Monday night into Tuesday, and a watch or warning may be issued closer to the time," a MetService spokesperson said.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

The MetService issued a severe weather outlook notice for the next few days.

"On Monday an unsettled northwesterly flow covers the country," it said.

"An active front is forecast to move northeast over southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing a period of heavy rain to western areas, and northwest gales to exposed central and eastern places.

"Snow may also briefly affect some of the South Island passes.

"The front weakens as it moves over northern New Zealand on Wednesday, and is followed by a ridge of high pressure."

MetService said on Tuesday there is "moderate confidence" rainfall amounts will reach warning criteria in Westland, Buller and northwest Nelson.

"Especially about the ranges, and some spillover is likely into the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, it said in the notice.

"Meanwhile, there is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain for Fiordland, the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki.

"In addition, on Tuesday there is moderate confidence of a period of severe northwest gales about exposed parts of Wellington and Wairarapa including the Tararua District, and low confidence for Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country, inland parts of Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island, as depicted on the chart."