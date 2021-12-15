Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Heavy rain, slips affecting South Island roads

    Motorists are being asked to avoid or delay travel between Blenheim and Kaikōura. Photo: Supplied
    Motorists are being asked to avoid or delay travel between Blenheim and Kaikōura.

    A police spokesperson said there are multiple slips on State Highway 1, causing blockages.

    There is also a risk of injury due to rockfall, they said.

    "If travel is essential, motorists are advised to take extra care and expect delays."

    SH1 at Oaro was down to one lane and under Stop/Go traffic control but that was lifted at about 1pm.

    There have also been slips near Kaikōura and on SH60 between Riwaka to Upper Takaka.

    The SH60 slip was cleared at about 11am.

    The NZTA is also warning motorists to take extra care on SH1between Blenheim and Seddon due to the adverse weather conditions.

    The heavy rain is easing in most of the North Island and instead of moving south to Canterbury.

    The rain doesn't stop falling for the South Island until later this afternoon with heavy rain warnings also in place for Tasman, Eastern Marlborough south of Blenheim and Buller, and Westland north of Hokitika.

    Strong southeast winds will also batter Buller and Westland north of Hokitika with warnings of severe gales in exposed places until 3pm today.

     

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

