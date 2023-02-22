Heavy rain watch for Canterbury

Forecasters have issued a heavy rain watch for the Canterbury region.

MetService said the warning covers from 8am today until midnight.

There would be periods of rain, with some heavy falls possible that may reach warning criteria.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is also in place for Otago from 8am to 11am, after which the rain should ease.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially in the east of Otago where the threshold for heavy rain is lower," MetService said.

On the West Coast, heavy rain was also likely in the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, from 8am until 2pm today.