Heavy snow forecast for Canterbury areas

Another cold snap is sending shivers through the South, set to bring heavy snow to Canterbury alpine passes and inland areas from Wednesday.

MetService said with southwesterlies continuing to dominate over New Zealand for the next few days, daytime temperatures would be on the cold side - even for this time of year. Sub-zero minimum temperatures will be the norm for many inland areas until the weekend.

All alpine roads in the South Island were set to get snow from Wednesday morning, but the heaviest falls are forecast for Canterbury and the upper South Island, with MetService warning up to 25cm was expected for the Lewis (State Highway 7), Arthur's and Porters passes (both SH73).

A heavy snow warning was also in place for inland Canterbury about and north of Arthur's Pass, Marlborough south of Ward and Nelson Lakes National Park, where between 20cm to 30cm of snow was expected above 300 metres, with lesser amounts to 100 metres, from 6pm on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday.

Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

Meanwhile, a heavy snow watch was in place for inland Canterbury, south of Arthur's Pass, from 4pm on Wednesday until 1am on Thursday. Snow was expected to about 200 metres, with heavy falls above 400 metres and these accumulations may approach warning criteria.

And a watch has also been issued for Buller and western parts of Tasman from 11pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday, with snow forecast to about 300 metres and heavy falls above 500 metres, where accumulations may approach warning criteria.

Further south, a snow warning was in place for the Lindis Pass (SH8), set to get up to 4cm of snow, Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1 to Waitati), the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and Southland's Milford Road (SH94) from Wednesday morning.

A heavy snow watch has also been issued for Otago, south of a line Queenstown to Mosgiel, also Fiordland and Southland from 9am until 6pm on Wednesday. Snow was expected to about 200 metres, with heavy falls above 400 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria.

Series of cold fronts

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Magabutlane said the cold front was expected to sweep northwards over the South Island on Wednesday, bringing a period of cold southerlies and snow to low levels.

"In the South Island, snow is expected to fall to 300 metres to 400 metres, or possibly lower in the South.

"The weather system that we’ve got at the moment is a series of cold fronts that just keep coming through, and each front brings in progressively colder air, so it’s just cold on cold on cold. As soon as we start getting rain showers, that’s when we start to see snow in those hilly areas.

"I feel like at this time of year, when the weather comes in waves and cycles, you know Sunday will be a clear day, Monday it starts getting chilly, Tuesday is the big front day, and round it goes. Here we go again."

A ridge of high pressure was expected to move over New Zealand later on Thursday and Friday, before fronts spread on to New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Saturday, she said.

At this stage, Saturday looks mainly fine, but later on Sunday, another snow-bearing front was looking likely.

Road snowfall warnings

Porters Pass (SH73)

Period: from 5pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday

Snow forecast to lower to 500 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Arthur's Pass (SH73)

Period: from 5pm on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday

Snow to lower to 500 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500 metres.

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Period: From 7pm on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday

Snow expected to lower to 400 metres on Wednesday evening. Expect 15cm to 25cm of snow to settle on the summit, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres. There could be a brief period of snow on Tuesday evening where 1cm could accumulate near the summit.

Haast Pass (SH6)

Period: From 9am until 1pm on Wednesday

Brief period of snow is forecast to affect the road during this time. Expect up to 2cm of snow to settle on the road above 500 metres.

Lindis Pass (SH8)

Period: from 8am until 6pm on Wednesday

Snow to affect the road during this time. Expect 2cm to 4cm to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 400 metres.

Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1)

Period: 9am until 7pm on Wednesday

Snow forecast to lower to 400 metres in the morning and gradually down to 200 metres by the evening. Expect 1 or 2 cm of snow may settle on the summit of the road at times, with lesser amounts down to lower levels.

Crown Range Road

Period: From 7am until 6pm on Wednesday

Snow set to affect the road during this time. Expect 3cm to 6cm to settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to lower levels.

Milford Road (SH94)

From 2am until 11pm on Wednesday

Snow is forecast to lower to 800 metres early in the morning, then gradually lower to 300 metres in the afternoon and evening while snow should clear west of the Homer Tunnel. From 2am to 8am, expect 2cm to 4cm of snow above 800 metres. From 8am until 11pm, expect an additional 2cm to 4cm of snow to settle on the road above about 300 metres, mainly south of Lake Gunn.