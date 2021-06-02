Heavy trucks to test stability of Ashburton Bridge

Ashburton Bridge was closed for most of Tuesday due to slumping. Photo: Nate Mckinnon

The weathered Ashburton Bridge will close for several hours this morning to allow more investigations.

The bridge reopened to light vehicles travelling in both directions around midnight last night with a 30km speed restriction in place.

Waka Kotahi NZTA will close the bridge again from 10am to 2pm to complete the load testing on the bridge.

Fully laden trucks will be driven across the damaged bridge over the Ashburton River on State Highway 1 this morning, a Waka Kotahi manager says.

Ashburton Bridge is on State Highway 1 and is the main bridge across the Ashburton River.

Waka Kotahi Canterbury West Coast system manager Peter Connors told Morning Report the damage happened as the river subsided.

"Basically the pier has settled about 130ml on one side, and 110ml on the other. So obviously the deck and the superstructure has settled with it.

"What we've been load testing last night which allowed light traffic over was to make sure there's no more movement and we're not stressing obviously the deck either side of the damaged pier.

"We've got to be careful what happens there at this stage."

Today NZ Transport Agency staff will take fully loaded trucks across and measure the deflections.

The hope is to take the heavy vehicles across on a single lane at a time. It would be better if two lanes could operate but it is still too heavy to make that call, Connors said.

Ashburton District Council spokesman Jim Henderson told Phill Hooper on Hokonui Mid-Canterbury Breakfast testing the bridge had been a "lengthy process" and it eventually reopened at 11.20pm.

He warned motorists taking the alternative route while the bridge was closed to look out for large potholes and be aware of one-way bridges. People were advised to travel at 60km/h because the route may be unfamiliar to them.

Drivers reported slumping on the deck at the Ashburton end. A damaged pier had sunk around 150mm during the weekend floods.

Connors thanked bridge users for their patience while essential, precautionary load-testing was done and asked people to take it slowly on all local roads in coming days.

"Many roads will need patching and repairs after being under water and damaged by debris for 48 hours. There will be temporary speed limits in several places around the Canterbury region while crews catch up with that work."

The damage was caused by a significant buildup of debris in the river around the piers immediately to the north, and as flow dropped from 1500 cumecs to about 400 cumecs of water, debris got caught up in adjacent piers and all the water was directed to the pier that's sustained the damage.

Some underpinning will probably have to occur, perhaps by getting onto the riverbed and driving piles and pinning it that way. Engineers will need to access the area first and the repair work will come later, Connors said.

"We've got our people working on that right now."

Motorists are being advised to plan their days accordingly. Alternative route details can be found on the council's website.

After the Ashburton Bridge closed yesterday people were taken by helicopter over the river from Ashburton Airport to the domain at Tinwald to transfer themselves and supplies.

Rain drenched the region and caused major flooding over the weekend.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown initially thought it would take more than a few days to fix.

Digbys Bridge on the Asbhburton Staveley Rd is also closed because of flooding.

- Linda Clarke, RNZ and NZ Herald