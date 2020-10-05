Monday, 5 October 2020

High northwesterlies set to buffet Canterbury

    Wind gust up to 120km/h are approaching the South Island, prompting the MetService to issue an orange weather warning.

    An active cold front, preceded by strong, moist northwesterlies, is expected to move onto the far south of the South Island from the southwest tonight, then northeastwards across the South Island on Tuesday.

    In the Canterbury High Country, severe gales gusting up to 130km/h were expected to arrive about 2pm today and would continue until 9am tomorrow.

    A MetService spokesman said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

    The severe gales were expected to affect Southland and Fiordland from 9am today until 2am tomorrow.

    Wind gusts could reach 120km/h in exposed places, the spokesman said.

    The spokesman advised residents to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case further warning areas were added.

