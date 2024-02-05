Homes evacuated as fire in Canterbury contained - Fire and Emergency

The fire in Old West Coast Rd near the town of Kirwee in the Selwyn District, has burnt through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland. Photo: Cam Avery/ via NZ Herald

Homes have been evacuated as fire crews battle a large fire in Canterbury that’s been blazing in forest near the Waimakariri River.

The fire on Old West Coast Rd near Kirwee in the Selwyn District has burnt through 80 hectares of pine forest, scrub and farmland since around 10pm yesterday.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Dave Berry said the fire has been contained this morning with no loss of buildings or livestock, but firefighters will be working to keep it under control today.

Berry said seven helicopters and eight crews are working on the fire today, supported by heavy machinery.

An aerial inspection this morning confirmed no buildings have been damaged or livestock caught up in the fire, which has burned 80 hectares of pine plantation, scrub and some farmland beside the Waimakariri River.

Last night an estimated 10 properties on Old West Coast Road were evacuated as a precaution, while several other households self-evacuated.

Roadblocks are in place and people have been asked to stay away. Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock

Seven helicopters and eight fresh crews of firefighters have been brought in this morning to help fight the blaze.

Roadblocks alao remain in place at severa; intersections: Cooks Rd and Old West Coast Rd, Cooks Rd and Homebush Rd, Ansons Rd and Homebush Rd, and Courtenay Rd and Old West Coast Road.

Police evacuated some houses on Sunday night on Old West Coast Rd, between Courtney Rd and Cald Rd, and Selwyn District Council opened an evacuation centre in the Kirwee Community Hall.

Ross Smith, left, and Derek Anson, right, spent the night at the evacuation centre at Kirwee Community Hall. Photo: RNZ / Niva Chittock

Roadblocks are in place, and people are asked to stay well away so firefighters, trucks and machinery can operate safely. Flying drones near the fire ground is also banned.

Knight said many people in and around Christchurch would be waking to a lot of smoke this morning.

“We recommend that people who are nearer to the fire ground stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut to reduce their exposure to the smoke.”

The Canterbury region is in for a scorching hot and windy day with a forecast high of 31degC for Kirwee, which has already faced a number of fires this year.

The fire broke out about 10pm yesterday. Photo: supplied

A statement early this morning from Fire and Emergency NZ acknowledged many people would be anxious.

Crews were working hard to protect houses and prevent spot fires.

Initial evacuations had been completed with police also knocking on doors on Old West Coast Rd between Courtney Rd and Robertson Rd to let residents know they could need to evacuate at short notice.

People living outside the evacuation area who felt unsafe at home were also advised to leave.

A meeting for residents who had to leave their homes would be held at 11am today at the Kirwee Community Hall. An evacuation centre has been set up at the hall by Selwyn emergency management for those who can’t stay with family or friends.

“Smoke from the fire is covering a wide area, including much of Christchurch. If you are affected by smoke, stay inside and keep doors and windows shut to minimise exposure.”

A witness last night told the Herald huge pine trees were engulfed in flames within seconds.

Police were evacuating multiple houses in the area as the fire spread and had established a road block, stopping all traffic.

“The wind is blowing strongly and the fire is actively moving towards the coast. It’s spread a good kilometre or more now”.

“It’s spreading rapidly, very thick smoke,” the witness said.

Crews from Kirwee, Darfield South, Darfield, West Melton, Rolleston and Wigram were in attendance last night.

Last month, two separate fires broke out near Kirwee within a week of each other, threatening homes.

Fire and Emergency has warned high and extreme fire danger was expected for Central Otago, the Mackenzie Basin, South Canterbury's high country, Canterbury, Marlborough, Wairarapa, Northland and Auckland this week as a warm air mass from Australia was expected to pass over the country, bringing very warm temperatures and gusty winds.

- additional reporting RNZ