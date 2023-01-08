Horse float involved in serious crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Horses are being looked over by a vet after a serious crash involving a horse float closed part of a highway in North Canterbury.
State Highway 7 near Balmoral in the Hurunui District has now reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash between two vehicles this afternoon.
A horse float was involved and horses were being assessed by a vet, police said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.