Sunday, 8 January 2023

Updated 6.33 pm

Horse float involved in serious crash

    Horses are being looked over by a vet after a serious crash involving a horse float closed part of a highway in North Canterbury. 

    State Highway 7 near Balmoral in the Hurunui District has now reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash between two vehicles this afternoon.

    A horse float was involved and horses were being assessed by a vet, police said.

    Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

    RNZ