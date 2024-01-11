Horse trainer faces assault charge

A North Canterbury harness racing trainer faces an assault charge after an altercation with another industry member inside a toilet block following a Westport Trotting Club meeting.

The 33-year-old is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on January 24 after allegedly attacking another industry member following the meeting at Patterson Park on December 28.

It is understood the incident, which involved another individual, was related to a domestic issue.

Police confirmed a male received a concussion and facial bruising.

The alleged victim, who was previously licenced as a harness racing trainer by Harness Racing New Zealand, told The Star he was unwilling to make any statements at this time due to the investigations by police and the Racing Industry Board.

Chief executive Mike Clement confirmed the RIB was investigating an alleged assault at the Westport Trotting Club following a race meeting on December 28.