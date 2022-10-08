Hurunui elects four new councillors

The Hurunui District Council offices. Photo: North Canterbury News

The Hurunui district is set to have three new councillors and one returning councillor.

Based on progress results, former Hurunui Mayor Gary Jackson looks set to return to the council table, representing the south ward.

He will most likely be joined by new councillor Vanessa McPherson and sitting councillors Robbie Bruerton and Pauline White.

Progress results also indicate sitting councillors Vincent Daly and Fiona Harris will be returned in the east ward.

New councillors Tom Davies and David Hislop were already elected unopposed in the west ward, joining sitting councillors Karen Armstrong and Ross Barnes.

Mayor Marie Black was also re-elected unopposed.

Mrs Black said she was looking forward to working with the new council.

She said she continued to have a passion for localism and was confident she could form a council to work together for the community.

‘‘As a democratic society, we all believe in our future, and ideas borne out of a new triennium should be an exciting time for everyone in this district.’’

The progress result was based on the counting of 90 percent of the returned votes.

The Official Result Declaration will be released by the Electoral Commission by Thursday, October 13.

The inaugural meeting of the new council is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1.

Hurunui District Council election results:

East Ward (2 vacancies):

Vincent Daly 690.

Fiona Harris 463.

Dean Eades 396.

Gail Grant 67.

South Ward (4 vacancies):

Robbie Bruerton 1179.

Garry Jackson 892.

Pauline White 881.

Vanessa McPherson 750.

Ken Chaney 656.

Sharon Earl 656.

Stewart Henry 639.

Nic McPherson 282.

Jonathan Kruse 251.

Sharon Macarthy 48.

Cheviot Licensing Trust (6 vacancies):

Kait Murray 363.

Sue Harrison 362.

Geoff Denton 355.

Murray Crampton 351.

Steve Coleman 342.

Glen McNabb 279.

Kate Nicol 246.

Kate Sims 156.

The voter return was 41.59%, being 3879 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.