Hurunui to get four new councillors

The Hurunui District Council offices. Photo: North Canterbury News

The Hurunui district is set to have three new councillors and a returning councillor.

Based on progress results, former Hurunui Mayor Gary Jackson looks set to return to the council table, representing the south ward.

He will most likely be joined by new councillor Vanessa McPherson and sitting councillors Robbie Bruerton and Pauline White.

Progress results also indicate sitting councillors Vincent Daly and Fiona Harris will be returned in the east ward.

New councillors Tom Davies and David Hislop were already elected unopposed in the west ward, joining sitting councillors Karen Armstrong and Ross Barnes.

Mayor Marie Black was also re-elected unopposed.

Mrs Black said she was looking forward to working with the new council.

She said she continued to have a passion for localism and was confident she could form a council to work together for the community.

‘‘As a democratic society, we all believe in our future, and ideas borne out of a new triennium should be an exciting time for everyone in this district.’’

The progress result was based on the counting of 90 percent of the returned votes.

The Official Result Declaration will be released by the Electoral Commission by Thursday, October 13.

The inaugural meeting of the new council is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1.

-By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

■ Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.