Icy morning brings chaos on roads, delays flights

Taieri Rd blanketed in snow and ice this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Jack Frost has bitten in the South Island this morning, delaying flights, closing roads and causing crashes.

Air New Zealand said four flights to and from Auckland and Christchurch were cancelled, and other services have been delayed.

One flight, from Christchurch to Dunedin was delayed for 90 minutes.

Christchurch is sitting on 2 deg C this morning with light snow on the Port Hills and showers, mainly about Banks Peninsula, easing this evening. Across Canterbury snow is falling to 300 metres, but is forecast to lift to 500 metres this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors have now re-opened SH73 between Otira and Springfield. But chains are essential and the road remains closed to towing vehicles.

"Please continue to take extra care if travelling today and stay warm," a spokesperson said.

CLOSED (as of Thursday morning)

• SH1 Leith Saddle (Waitati to Dunedin)

• SH7 Lewis Pass (Springs Jnc to Hanmer Springs Jnc)

• SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick

• SH87 Outram to Middlemarch

OPEN WITH RESTRICTIONS

• SH73 Arthur's Pass (Otira to Arthur's Pass Village) - Chains essential and closed to towing vehicles

• SH73 Porter's Pass (Arthur's Pass Village to Springfield) - Chains essential and closed to towing vehicles

OPEN

• All other State Highways remain open

Southern police put out a warning for motorists to take extra care on the roads after a spate of accidents in Dunedin's slippery streets.

A police spokeswoman said there had been crashes on State Highway 1 at Otokia and Allanton.

A car also slid off the road at Karitane.

Cars strewn across upper Stuart St after icy conditions hit the city this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

In the city, numerous crashes have kept emergency services busy with the worst affected areas upper Stuart St and parts of Mornington.

Stuart St and Leith Valley Rd closed to traffic shortly after 7am.

All primary and intermediate schools, along with kindergartens and early childhood centres in Dunedin will start late at 10.45am.

Many high schools will also have a late start with many, including OBHS, OGHS, Bayfield and John McGlashan College starting their day at 10am.

There have been cancellations and delays at Dunedin Airport due to ice on the runway.

Newspaper deliveries will also be late to Dunedin's hill suburbs.

State Highway 1 between Dunedin and Waitati closed due to snow shortly after midnight and remained closed by 7am.

Three Mile Hill Rd is closed due to ice, along with Blueskin Rd and Mt Cargill Rd, cutting the city off from the north.

State Highway 87 between Outram and Middlemarch is also closed.

In Queenstown and the Wakatipu Basin, freezing temperatures have led to black ice in places and the council has been out applying grit "everywhere".

More black ice is likely to form through the morning so extra care is advised.

Roads in the area remain open with only light snow falling on Crown Range Rd and the Cardrona Valley.