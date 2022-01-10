Information sought over Ashburton burglary

One of the offenders was wearing a distinctive hoodie with an emblem on the front and back. Photo: Police

Police have appealed to the public for information about a burglary in Ashburton on January 5.

A police spokesperson said four offenders were involved in the burglary at Farmlands on West St.

Two of the alleged burglars entered the premises and took multiple items, the spokesperson said.

"One of the offenders was wearing a distinctive hoodie with an emblem on the front and back."

Anyone with information on the incident should phone police on 105 and quote file number 220105/0173, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.