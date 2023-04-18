Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Inquiry into unexplained death in Rangiora

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Police are making inquiries after a person was found dead at a residential address in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, last night.

    A spokesperson said police were called to the Tyler St address at 7.40pm.

    The death was currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard was in place overnight.

    The spokesperson said residents could expect to see a continued police presence today as officers made further inquiries.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter