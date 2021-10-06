Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Kaiapoi ticket wins $500,000

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    A ticket bought at Kaiapoi dairy has won half a million dollars in tonight's Lotto draw.

    Two players will be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division this evening.

    The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Otaika Lotto & Post in Whangarei, in the North Island.

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

    Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter