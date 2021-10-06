Kaiapoi ticket wins $500,000

A ticket bought at Kaiapoi dairy has won half a million dollars in tonight's Lotto draw.

Two players will be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division this evening.

The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Otaika Lotto & Post in Whangarei, in the North Island.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four was not struck tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.