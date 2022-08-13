Kircher facing competition for top job

Gary Kircher.

It's officially a two-person race for the Waitaki mayoralty.

Incumbent Gary Kircher, seeking his fourth term leading the Waitaki district, will face Otago Field Days chairman Paul Mutch.

Mr Mutch is making his second attempt for the Waitaki mayoralty.

In 2019, Mr Kircher won his third term as mayor with 5537 votes, over Katrina Hazelhurst’s 2169 and Mr Mutch’s 763.

The contest for the Waitaki District Council’s Oamaru ward is heating up. Four incumbents are seeking re-election and nine others have been nominated — the 13 candidates all vying for six seats.

The Ahuriri ward will elect Otematata Eatery, Bar and Lodging owner and Ahuriri Community Board member Brent Cowles unopposed.

However, the Ahuriri Community Board attracted only two candidates, three short of the five required.

In the Corriedale ward, there are four candidates vying for two seats, and in Waihemo, incumbent ward councillor Jim Thomson is facing Gervais O’Reilly, who also stood in the 2021 by-election, for the one seat.

The Waihemo Community Board and Oamaru Licensing Trust both have six candidates seeking five seats.

In a statement, the Waitaki District Council said where there were fewer candidates than vacancies the electoral officer would advertise a separate by-election process in November to fill any remaining positions.

Staff Reporter