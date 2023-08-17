Landslide closes popular school camp

An aerial shot showing initial emergency remedial works in the days following the slip. Photo: Doc

A remote Fiordland camp popular with southern schools has been closed for safety reasons after heavy rain triggered a landslide which damaged buildings.

The 76-bed hostel at Deep Cove was affected by debris that washed out a section of Wilmott Pass Road in early June, the Department of Conservation said.

The debris flow blocked a significant concrete culvert and damaged buildings.

The camp was now closed to overnight visitors because of a "significant risk" further heavy rain could trigger more landslides and debris into the path of the accommodation.

Doc southern South Island operations director Aaron Fleming said investigating possible remedial measures would take some time.

“We understand this closure will be disappointing news for those who have fond memories of their experiences there, and those who were looking forward to future camps, but safety has to come first.”

Deep Cove Outdoor Education Trust chairman Mike MacManus said the decision was not made lightly.

“Visitor safety has to be our first priority and in this situation we are very pleased to be working with the experienced team at DoC Te Anau, and industry experts, and have confidence in reaching a timely resolution.”

“As a trust, our focus is on the young people who attend and love our camps at Deep Cove, and they are the reason we do what we do.”

The trust was working directly with schools impacted by the closure.