Last lash of winter for South

Southerners might want to keep their fires burning until at least Tuesday next week, as the forecast snow looks to hang around for a little longer than first thought.

A very cold and showery south to southwest flow is expected to spread north over Southland and Otago during the weekend, bringing snow as low as 300 metres for a time on Sunday.

Snow showers are forecast for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1, Dunedin to Waitati) on Sunday night and Monday.

A strong wind warning is in place for coastal Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island from 4am until 5pm on Sunday, MetService warned, with southwest severe gales gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for inland parts of Southland and Clutha, as well as Dunedin, Central Otago, Queenstown Lakes and the Canterbury High Country from 6am to 5pm on Sunday. It's likely they will reach severe gale force in exposed parts of these areas.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms are forecast for North Otago and Canterbury on Saturday afternoon, as the southerly change spreads up the South Island.

And parts of the South are not out of the woods yet when it comes to snow.

Meteorologist Andrew James said strong cold southwesterlies were expected to continue on Monday, which would bring snow to much of inland Otago and parts of Southland, including some sleety showers in Dunedin.

"It looks like there could be the possibility of snow and sleety showers about the higher areas.

"There’s not going to be a really good chunk of moisture in that mist, so it will definitely be cooler, temperatures are going to drop off, and into Sunday and Monday there will be a few showers around and those could be sleety - especially in higher parts of the city."

Rather than being a nuisance, Mr James said the weather was expected to be more of a reminder that winter was on its way out.

"It’s not looking like a really big snow event for the South."

On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure would lie over most of New Zealand, Mr James said.

Snow showers for highways, alpine roads

MetService says snow showers were possible on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, on Saturday afternoon, with up to 2cm falling on the road above 900 metres, and more was likely on Sunday.

They were also expected to affect Southland's Milford Road (SH94) from 3pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday, and 8-10cm of snow could fall on the road near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

On Sunday, snow showers were forecast for Dunedin's Northern Motorway (SH1, Dunedin to Waitati) from 8pm until midnight, with more snow showers likely during Monday.

In Canterbury, Arthur's Pass (SH73) may also get some snow on Sunday.

