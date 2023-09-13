Looming season calls for fire bans

The stark contrast between irrigated and non-irrigated pasture on Galloway station near Alexandra earlier this year. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Unpermitted fires will be banned in Central Otago a month early with Cromwell's fire severity rating more than double the average for the time of year.

The Central Otago and Upper Waitaki zones of the Otago District will enter a restricted fire season at 8am tomorrow, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Otago District Community Risk Manager James Knapp said this was earlier than usual.

"Central has generally gone into a restricted season in October but it is shaping up to be an extraordinary season, even before the expected El Niño weather pattern takes full effect over the coming weeks and months," he said.

"Key indicators for a restricted fire season have already been met. This is exemplified by the fact the daily fire severity rating for Cromwell is more than double the 17-year average for this time of year, and well above where it was at the same time in 2015 - the start of the last strong El Niño weather event.

"We need people to plan their burns carefully and contact us early so we can issue fire permits, which can take up to ten days to process," he said.

"Strong dry winds are forecast for Thursday, so any fires that have already been burning this week should be checked and fully extinguished."

Mr Knapp said people should not be complacent that it was still early in the meteorological "spring", with no substantial rain expected over the coming months leading into summer.

"The days will continue to get drier, and it is expected to be like this for the coming months," he says.

"During previous strong El Niño seasons, these zones have experienced very large fires. The fire history shows that significant fires can ignite and spread quickly in grass and scrub even when the fire danger is moderate, so we must be vigilant when undertaking any activities which could cause fires."

While controlled burns were still able to be carried out with a permit, the need to supervise any permitted burn was essential.