Lyttelton man killed in crash near Sefton

Police have released the name of a man who died following a crash on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury late last month.

He was Robert Burns Hutcheon (70), of Lyttelton.

It was earlier reported that a crash involving a motorcycle occurred on the highway near Amesbury Rd, Sefton, about 3.15pm on April 30.

One person died and another was seriously injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing