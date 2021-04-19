Monday, 19 April 2021

'Mad cow': Boy seriously injured in cow attack was at Geraldine Adventure Race

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    (File photo, not the same animal) The boy suffered abdominal injuries and fractured ribs in the...
    (File photo, not the same animal) The boy suffered abdominal injuries and fractured ribs in the Geraldine attack. Photo: Getty Images
    A young boy who was attacked by a 500kg cow in Geraldine was watching his sister compete in a local adventure race.

    A Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue spokesman said the 7-year-old was with his family on Sunday when the cow jumped the fence and stomped on him.

    The boy suffered abdominal injuries and fractured ribs and was flown to Christchurch Hospital, the spokesman said.

    St John attended the "animal incident" at 12.35pm.

    The Geraldine Adventure Race took place on private land on Waihi Gorge Rd in Woodbury.

    An event competitor told Newstalk ZB the boy was attacked while watching his older sister compete.

    The person said livestock was moved prior to the race and that a farmer had warned competitors of a "mad cow".

    They are concerned the attack will look bad for the family who own the property, and that they may not open it up again in future.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter