Man approached young boys on their way to school

Police are investigating after two young boys were reportedly approached by a man on their way to school in Ashburton.

A spokesperson said when the boy got home from school, he told his mother that a man in a white "older" vehicle approached him and his friend, wound down his window and said "get in" while they were scootering.

The man was described as wearing a black hat and possibly a mask or balaclava.

In a post on social media, the son's mother wrote that her 8-year-old son was on Osborn Grove and Middle Rd in Allenton when he was approached.

She said when the man asked the boys to get in the car, they scootered to nearby friends.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 105 quoting file number 220912/8118.