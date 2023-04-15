Man arrested over aggravated robberies in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested in relation to several aggravated robberies in Canterbury over the last three weeks.
The 50-year-old man was arrested yesterday by police after they conducted a search warrant at a house in Woodend.
The man will appear in Christchurch District Court today.
Police have thanked everyone who offered information that helped the investigation and hope small businesses will have some reassurance.