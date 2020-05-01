Man in court after police chase

Photo: File

An 18-year-old man is due to appear in court today after he fled police and then took a 75km road trip through Canterbury.

Officers spotted the speeding motorist in Tinwald about 12.30pm on Thursday and signalled the vehicle to stop.

However, the driver instead took off and police gave chase before abandoning the pursuit.

The man was arrested in Watlington, Timaru, about an hour later and some 75km south of where the chase began. His car has been impounded.

The man is facing several driving-related charges and is scheduled to appear in the Timaru District Court on May 5.