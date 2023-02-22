Man dies after crash near Hampden

The scene of a crash last Tuesday on State Highway 1 at the Moeraki Boulders intersection. Photo: Tracey Clare

A man has died after a crash near Hampden last week.

Police confirmed 65-year-old Roland Schneider died after suffering critical injuries in a crash between a car and a truck on State Highway 1 last Tuesday.

He died in hospital on February 18.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Moeraki Boulders Rd at about 5.10pm, closing SH1 for about 2 hours.

Mr Schneider was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition while two others were treated by ambulance at the scene.

Police said their thoughts were with Mr Schneider's family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.