Man hospitalised, woman in custody after violent Mid Canterbury incident

    A man has been airlifted to hospital and a woman is in police custody following a violent incident in rural Mid Canterbury today.

    Police received a report about 1pm that a man had suffered serious injuries at a property near Methven, about an hour inland from Christchurch.

    He was transported by helicopter from an address on Arundel-Rakaia Gorge Rd.

    "A woman believed to be involved in the incident was located in a vehicle on Main St," said a police spokeswoman.

    "She has been taken into custody and is currently speaking with police.

    "Inquiries into this incident are underway."

    Methven residents said the woman was spotted in the middle of town in a crashed car.

    She was visibly distressed.

    They called police and local medical staff assisted her.

    The woman's car will be examined by police and has been cordoned off where she stopped.

    Police said it was too early to speculate on the alleged incident or say whether it was family harm-related.

