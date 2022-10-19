Man killed in Ashburton crash named

Police have named a man who died in a crash that injured five other people in Ashburton at the weekend.

He was Jarrod Daniel Karl, 23, of Tauranga.

Six people were in the car that collided with a tree on Gardiners Rd just after 7.30pm on Saturday.

Two people suffered critical injuries and three others were also taken to hospital in a serious condition, police said.

No other cars were involved.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

A source told the NZ Herald Karl and the others in the car - including a person travelling in the boot - had been attending a 21st.

Police could not comment on the specifics of the crash and said earlier this week the other injured occupants of the car were yet to be interviewed.

"Police extend their condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said in a statement today.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald